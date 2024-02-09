Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.49

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$112.49 and last traded at C$111.81, with a volume of 367353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$86,175.38. In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$86,175.38. Insiders sold a total of 69,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,409 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

