Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $118.30

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.30, but opened at $130.42. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $133.80, with a volume of 55,897 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.46.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

