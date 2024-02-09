Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.93, but opened at $67.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 203,820 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.