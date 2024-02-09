Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Similarweb stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 257.11% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
