Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Similarweb stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 257.11% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Similarweb by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 340,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

