Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.99 on Friday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.