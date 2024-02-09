SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of SJW Group worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $58.94 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

