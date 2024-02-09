Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Snap by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Snap by 877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 3,451,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
