Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

Get Snap alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

SNAP opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Snap by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Snap by 877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 3,451,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.