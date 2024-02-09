Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $12.03. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 38,438,889 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $424,627.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 351,837 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

