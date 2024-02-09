SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $67.38

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.38, but opened at $77.31. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 1,231,228 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

