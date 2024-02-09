Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Thomas Conrad Sells 5,337 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $18.19 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

