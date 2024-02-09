Sonos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 207% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,035 call options.

SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $204,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 201,273 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.13, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

