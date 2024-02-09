Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 577,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 304,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,769,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

