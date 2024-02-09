Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,782 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

