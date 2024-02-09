SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 228.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 183,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,031,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BILS stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

