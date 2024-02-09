SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

