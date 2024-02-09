Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,368 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

