Spire Wealth Management Acquires 201 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

