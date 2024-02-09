Spire Wealth Management Acquires 317 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

IQLT stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

