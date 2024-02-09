Spire Wealth Management Acquires 6,097 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 8,111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

