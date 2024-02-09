Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 6,367.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $100.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

