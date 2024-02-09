Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $101.36 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

