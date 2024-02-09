Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

