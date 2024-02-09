Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on RIO
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.