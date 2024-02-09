Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3,317.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Toll Brothers by 20.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 110.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 36.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

