Spire Wealth Management Buys 129 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. American International Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

