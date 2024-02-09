Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,725 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU opened at $24.28 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

