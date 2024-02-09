Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 106,556 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 160.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 451,171 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.
Shares of RSI opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.92.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
