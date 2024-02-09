Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,920,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,423,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

