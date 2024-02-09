Spire Wealth Management Has $341,000 Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $20.13.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

