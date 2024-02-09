Spire Wealth Management Has $409,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.