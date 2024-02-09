Spire Wealth Management Has $449,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $118,900,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $147.93 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

