Spire Wealth Management Has $471,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

