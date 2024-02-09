Spire Wealth Management Has $519,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 808.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,169,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Leidos by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $113.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

