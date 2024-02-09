Spire Wealth Management Has $524,000 Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,442,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $13,060,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 615.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter.
FLEX LNG Stock Performance
NYSE FLNG opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.97.
FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FLEX LNG
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.