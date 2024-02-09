Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1,736.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,512,000 after purchasing an additional 660,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

