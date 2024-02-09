Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,450 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS PAVE opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

