Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,049 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

