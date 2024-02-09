Spire Wealth Management Purchases 4,235 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

DFAU stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

