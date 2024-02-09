Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 501,946 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 536,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.