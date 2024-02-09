Spire Wealth Management Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after acquiring an additional 346,606 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 312,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $195.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

