Spire Wealth Management Sells 14,570 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $298.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.48. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $299.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

