Spire Wealth Management Sells 163 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $261.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $262.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.