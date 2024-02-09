Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,936 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.