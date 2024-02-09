Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,242 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 736,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $478.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $34.36.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

