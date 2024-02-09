Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,664 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 347.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Diageo by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

