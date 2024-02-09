Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,960 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.