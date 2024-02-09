Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $270.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

NYSE SPOT opened at $240.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $114.64 and a fifty-two week high of $248.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

