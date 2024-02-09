Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 512,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 132.4% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.30.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.