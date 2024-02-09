Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $24.05 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

