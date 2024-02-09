Stephens Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,620.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,318.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,076.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 45.84%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 52.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.