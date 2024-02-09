Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.